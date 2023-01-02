Chardan Capital Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for ProQR Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, December 28th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $263.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 124,869 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

