Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.00.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $339.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $660.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.35.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

