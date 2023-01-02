Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 266 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.1% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 83,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Pfizer by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 25,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 16,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.