Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,450 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $86.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

