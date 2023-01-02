Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 756,419 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $39.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

