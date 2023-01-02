Comparing Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) & Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY)

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Lottery.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Cloudflare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com N/A -29.62% -18.72% Cloudflare -25.16% -27.82% -7.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Cloudflare 0 11 9 0 2.45

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lottery.com and Cloudflare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cloudflare has a consensus price target of $82.04, indicating a potential upside of 81.47%. Given Cloudflare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than Lottery.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lottery.com and Cloudflare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $68.53 million 0.13 -$10.95 million N/A N/A Cloudflare $656.43 million 22.63 -$260.31 million ($0.70) -64.59

Lottery.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudflare.

Risk & Volatility

Lottery.com has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudflare has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Cloudflare beats Lottery.com on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery and intelligent routing, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, online, and virtual waiting room solutions. Further, the company offers Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to its network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it provides developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, analytics, and data localization management; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer app to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

