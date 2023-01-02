Comparing Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) & PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PHX Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 46.11% 27.76% 17.48% PHX Minerals 38.15% 27.29% 18.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marathon Oil and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Marathon Oil and PHX Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $5.47 billion 3.14 $946.00 million $5.21 5.20 PHX Minerals $53.49 million 2.66 $20.41 million $0.59 6.59

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marathon Oil pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PHX Minerals pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marathon Oil has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and PHX Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Marathon Oil and PHX Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 2 5 9 1 2.53 PHX Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.75%. PHX Minerals has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.24%. Given PHX Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats PHX Minerals on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2022, the company owned perpetual ownership of 244,739 net mineral acres; leased 16,260 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,326 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 172 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It also sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

