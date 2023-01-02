Comparing Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI)

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Micron Solutions and Vivani Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Vivani Medical has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 723.82%. Given Vivani Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

This table compares Micron Solutions and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions -9.34% N/A N/A Vivani Medical N/A -8.27% -7.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Micron Solutions and Vivani Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.41 million 0.38 $1.73 million ($0.64) -3.52 Vivani Medical $3.38 million 3.30 -$8.92 million N/A N/A

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats Micron Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Solutions

(Get Rating)

Micron Solutions, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries. Micron Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

About Vivani Medical

(Get Rating)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

