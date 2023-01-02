Comparing Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) and NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEVQ)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) and NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEVQ – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and NewAge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Beverage $12.45 billion 0.90 $1.01 billion $2.28 22.60 NewAge $279.47 million 0.00 -$39.34 million ($0.32) 0.00

Molson Coors Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than NewAge. NewAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molson Coors Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Beverage 3.85% 5.78% 2.88% NewAge N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and NewAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Molson Coors Beverage has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewAge has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Molson Coors Beverage and NewAge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Beverage 3 7 1 0 1.82 NewAge 0 0 0 0 N/A

Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus price target of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Molson Coors Beverage’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Molson Coors Beverage is more favorable than NewAge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of NewAge shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of NewAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Molson Coors Beverage beats NewAge on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About NewAge

(Get Rating)

NewAge, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products. The company offers its products under the Tahitian Noni, LIMU, Zennoa, LIMU Blue Frog, Hiro Natural, TeMana, Lucim, Reviive, Puritii, and MaVie brands. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through distributors, e-commerce sites, and direct-store-delivery systems. The company was formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation and changed its name to NewAge, Inc. in July 2020. NewAge, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On August 30, 2022, NewAge, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.