Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.93.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth about $552,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 101.8% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.