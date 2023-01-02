Contrasting a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amazon.com has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and Amazon.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 3 0 2.38 Amazon.com 2 2 41 0 2.87

Institutional and Insider Ownership

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus price target of $4.61, suggesting a potential upside of 263.19%. Amazon.com has a consensus price target of $148.65, suggesting a potential upside of 76.97%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Amazon.com.

59.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Amazon.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Amazon.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.29 -$5.97 million ($0.02) -63.50 Amazon.com $469.82 billion 1.82 $33.36 billion $1.09 77.10

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amazon.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -0.43% 0.45% 0.28% Amazon.com 2.25% 14.44% 4.65%

Summary

Amazon.com beats a.k.a. Brands on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, and Echo and other devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its websites, as well as its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, publishing, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and series; and other services. The company serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

