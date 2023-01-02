Contrasting EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVO Payments and Akamai Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $496.64 million 3.53 $8.65 million $0.00 -3,384,000.00 Akamai Technologies $3.46 billion 3.83 $651.64 million $3.12 27.02

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments. EVO Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments 2.05% -12.11% 5.83% Akamai Technologies 14.12% 16.00% 8.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares EVO Payments and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EVO Payments and Akamai Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 4 1 0 2.20 Akamai Technologies 0 4 5 0 2.56

EVO Payments currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.39%. Akamai Technologies has a consensus target price of $109.86, indicating a potential upside of 30.32%. Given Akamai Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than EVO Payments.

Volatility & Risk

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of EVO Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats EVO Payments on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider. It also offers value added solutions, such as gateway solutions, online hosted payments page capabilities prevention and management reporting, loyalty programs, mobile-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing and settlement. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company offers its services to approximately 550,000 merchants. EVO Payments, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and edge compute solutions to enable developers to deploy and distribute code at the edge. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

