Contrasting Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Genocea Biosciences and Twist Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 2 0 0 2.00 Twist Bioscience 0 2 2 0 2.50

Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,999,900.00%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 69.05%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -182.88% -62.76% Twist Bioscience -107.02% -28.89% -23.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Twist Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.00 -$33.20 million ($0.61) 0.00 Twist Bioscience $203.57 million 6.62 -$217.86 million ($4.03) -5.91

Genocea Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH.; Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc.; deepCDR Biologics AG; and Centogene N.V to develop advanced sequencing tools. It also has a research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to use proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

