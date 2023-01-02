Contrasting Modular Medical (MODD) & Its Peers

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) is one of 223 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Modular Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modular Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A -$18.63 million -1.04 Modular Medical Competitors $1.08 billion $79.03 million 10.40

Modular Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -264.13% -179.46% Modular Medical Competitors -1,372.12% -144.51% -26.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Modular Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Modular Medical Competitors 860 3362 7559 170 2.59

Modular Medical presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 375.00%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Modular Medical peers beat Modular Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Modular Medical Company Profile

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

