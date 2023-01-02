Contrasting Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) & Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Orgenesis and Monopar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis -44.71% -38.64% -20.80% Monopar Therapeutics N/A -65.76% -59.31%

Risk and Volatility

Orgenesis has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monopar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

16.8% of Orgenesis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Orgenesis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Orgenesis and Monopar Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis $35.50 million 1.40 -$18.05 million ($0.53) -3.68 Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.10 million ($0.81) -2.93

Monopar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orgenesis. Orgenesis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monopar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orgenesis and Monopar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis 0 0 0 0 N/A Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.36%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than Orgenesis.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc., a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network. It focuses on autologous therapies, with processes and systems that are developed for each therapy using a closed and automated processing system approach that is validated for compliant production near the patient at their point of care for treatment of the patient. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Service, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer. The company also engages in developing Camsirubicin, an analog of doxorubicin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; MNPR-101, a urokinase plasminogen activator receptor targeted antibody for the treatment of various cancers; MNPR-101 RIT, a radioimmunotherapeutic based on MNPR-101 for the potential treatment of cancer and severe COVID-19; and MNPR-202, an analog of camsirubicin to potentially treat doxorubicin-and camsirubicin-resistant cancers. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with the Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19; and the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in various types of cancer. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

