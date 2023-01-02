Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$4.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$965.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$3.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.67.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$603.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$614.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.