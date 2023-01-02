Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.31.

Several brokerages have commented on CTS. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.4 %

CTS stock opened at C$4.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$3.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$965.36 million and a PE ratio of 28.69.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$603.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.