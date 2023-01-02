Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$9.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$4.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$965.36 million and a PE ratio of 28.69. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$3.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.59.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$603.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Further Reading

