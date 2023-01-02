Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$9.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.4 %

CTS opened at C$4.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.67. The firm has a market cap of C$965.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$3.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$603.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.