Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.26.
CRARY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($11.28) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.89) to €13.00 ($13.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($12.23) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €13.80 ($14.68) to €10.20 ($10.85) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.77) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Crédit Agricole Price Performance
CRARY stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.