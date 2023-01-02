Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.26.

CRARY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($11.28) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.89) to €13.00 ($13.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($12.23) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €13.80 ($14.68) to €10.20 ($10.85) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.77) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

CRARY stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

