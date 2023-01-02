Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.55.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

