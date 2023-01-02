Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) & Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Head-To-Head Review

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Denny’s and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 23.78% -58.33% 7.31% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Denny’s and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 3 1 0 2.25 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Denny’s currently has a consensus target price of $11.90, indicating a potential upside of 29.21%. Given Denny’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Denny’s is more favorable than Kona Grill.

90.7% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Denny’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denny’s and Kona Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $398.17 million 1.32 $78.07 million $1.67 5.51 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.01 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Volatility and Risk

Denny’s has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Denny’s beats Kona Grill on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

