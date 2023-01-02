Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 70.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,130,000 after buying an additional 3,693,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 67.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,482,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,896 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 153.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.91. Doximity has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

