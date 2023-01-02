Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,183,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $38.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 383.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

