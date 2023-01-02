Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.65.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DT opened at $38.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 383.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
