Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.88. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

