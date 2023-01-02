Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.07.

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,776,000. XN LP boosted its position in Elastic by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,396 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $63,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Elastic by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after acquiring an additional 843,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $50,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.02. Elastic has a one year low of $48.63 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

