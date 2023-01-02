Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Lifted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after buying an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 73.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $72,926,000 after acquiring an additional 252,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $189,435.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,485 shares of company stock worth $4,266,513 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

