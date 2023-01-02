Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 35,496 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 35,496 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.93 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.87 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day moving average is $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

