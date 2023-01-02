Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Enovix Trading Down 1.3 %

ENVX stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. Enovix has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,993 shares in the company, valued at $25,981,356.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $715,250. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enovix by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

