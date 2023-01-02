Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 582,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $58,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,020,000 after purchasing an additional 581,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,729,000 after acquiring an additional 181,755 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 36.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,058 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETR. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.47.

Entergy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $112.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

