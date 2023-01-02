Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Carpenter Technology Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

CRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.70. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

