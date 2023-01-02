Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Separately, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €73.30 ($77.98) to €65.00 ($69.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific Price Performance

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $72.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $127.01.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.