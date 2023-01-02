EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 11.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVCM opened at 7.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 5.87 and a 52 week high of 16.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.13. The firm had revenue of 158.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 159.99 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. Analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

