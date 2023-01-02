Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.30 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

