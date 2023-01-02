FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5,110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

NYSE FDX opened at $173.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

