Financial Analysis: Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) versus Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS – Get Rating) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Earthworks Entertainment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors 24.29% 10.86% 6.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Earthworks Entertainment and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors 4 2 1 0 1.57

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus price target of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 18.31%. Given Sunstone Hotel Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunstone Hotel Investors is more favorable than Earthworks Entertainment.

99.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors $509.15 million 3.99 $34.30 million $0.89 10.85

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors beats Earthworks Entertainment on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthworks Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Receive News & Ratings for Earthworks Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthworks Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.