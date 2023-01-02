Financial Analysis: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) vs. Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays out -2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Burberry Group and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A Vestas Wind Systems A/S -7.21% -10.87% -2.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 Vestas Wind Systems A/S 1 4 3 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Burberry Group and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Burberry Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burberry Group and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.86 billion 2.39 $540.86 million N/A N/A Vestas Wind Systems A/S $18.44 billion 1.58 $197.58 million ($0.36) -26.67

Burberry Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. Burberry Group plc sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. As of April 2, 2022, the company operated 218 stores, 143 concession stores, 57 outlets, and 38 franchise stores. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. Burberry Group plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

