Financial Contrast: Star Group (NYSE:SGU) vs. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star Group and Hingham Institution for Savings’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $2.01 billion 0.21 $35.29 million $0.42 28.69 Hingham Institution for Savings $125.80 million 4.71 $67.46 million $19.16 14.40

Hingham Institution for Savings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Group. Hingham Institution for Savings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 1.76% 11.83% 3.56% Hingham Institution for Savings 39.23% 16.36% 1.58%

Dividends

Star Group pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Star Group pays out 145.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hingham Institution for Savings pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Star Group has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Star Group and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Star Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Star Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2022, the company served approximately 415,900 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 75,900 customers on a delivery only basis. It also sells gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 26,600 customers. Kestrel Heat, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of six offices in Boston and eastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

