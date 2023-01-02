Financial Review: Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) versus Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudflare has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Cloudflare shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Cloudflare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $2.38 billion 1.48 $91.95 million N/A N/A Cloudflare $656.43 million 22.63 -$260.31 million ($0.70) -64.59

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Cloudflare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudflare.

Profitability

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Cloudflare -25.16% -27.82% -7.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ubisoft Entertainment and Cloudflare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 1 4 5 0 2.40 Cloudflare 0 11 9 0 2.45

Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $46.13, indicating a potential upside of 720.73%. Cloudflare has a consensus target price of $82.04, indicating a potential upside of 81.47%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than Cloudflare.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is also involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery and intelligent routing, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, online, and virtual waiting room solutions. Further, the company offers Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to its network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it provides developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, analytics, and data localization management; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer app to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.