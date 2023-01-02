Financial Review: Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) & Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Helius Medical Technologies and Yubo International Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,529.20%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -1,741.55% -148.27% -108.20% Yubo International Biotech -460.24% N/A -40.54%

Volatility & Risk

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 4.41, meaning that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Yubo International Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $520,000.00 16.64 -$18.13 million ($3.55) -0.09 Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 9.05 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Summary

Yubo International Biotech beats Helius Medical Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is based in Beijing, China.

