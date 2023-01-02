Financial Survey: Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambrx Biopharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ambrx Biopharma and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ambrx Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.21%. Given Ambrx Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ambrx Biopharma is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and PharmaCyte Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambrx Biopharma $7.45 million 11.77 -$68.08 million N/A N/A PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambrx Biopharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ambrx Biopharma beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambrx Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers. In addition, it is developing other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications, which include ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers; and ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the ß and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb Company; AbbVie Inc.; BeiGene; Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; NovoCodex; and Elanco Animal Health. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

(Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.