Financial Survey: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) & GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and GlassBridge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.30 billion 2.48 $270.29 million $2.74 13.25 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 7.75 $29.00 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 8.27, meaning that its stock price is 727% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Federated Hermes and GlassBridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 1 1 2 0 2.25 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.98%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 18.05% 25.31% 13.07% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 31.96% 21.50%

Summary

Federated Hermes beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

