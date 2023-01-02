First Bancorp Inc ME Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.0% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 55.2% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.6% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

