First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 902 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.21 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.54 and its 200 day moving average is $391.53.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
