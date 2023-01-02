First City Capital Management Inc. Invests $213,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of V stock opened at $207.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.10 and a 200-day moving average of $202.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

