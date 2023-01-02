First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 197 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 59,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.56 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $361.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

