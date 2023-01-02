First National Corp MA ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.21 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.53.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

