First Pacific Financial Purchases New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $86.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

