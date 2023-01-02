FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFE opened at $51.24 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

