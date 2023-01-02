FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys 331 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

